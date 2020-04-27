Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A lot of current NBA players model their games after players from the early 2000s.

Jaylen Brown is no different.

Brown was in the midst of a breakout season with the Boston Celtics before the NBA suspended play due to COVID-19. ESPN’s Omar Raja recently asked Brown about who he watches from the league now and in the past, and the Celtics swingman identified three players he’s modeled his game after the most.

“I watch a lot of Kobe (Bryant),” Brown said. “Kobe highlights, Tracy McGrady, players that I’ve always loved — Tracy McGrady, Kobe, and D-Wade (Dwyane Wade) — probably the most from former players.

“Current players, I watch a lot of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard. Tracy McGrady, D-Wade, Kobe: Those are the three guys I pretty much stuck to when I was outside in the driveway trying to pretend to be like someone else outside, acting like I was one of those three.”

There definitely are plenty of comparisons fans can make between those three former superstars and Brown, who’s currently in his fourth season with Boston after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images