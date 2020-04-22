Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Georgia is aggressively moving to reopen its economy, with Governor Brian Kemp announcing Monday that the state would allow nail salons, massage therapists, bowling alleys and gyms to open this weekend.

The decision comes well before President Donald Trump’s target return of May 1 to end lockdowns, and is causing quite the stir of criticism amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, criticism from Marietta, GA native Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics star on Tuesday took to Instagram to protest against what he feels is a premature reopening, urging Georgia residents to stay home on the caption of his Instagram story, per The Athletic’s Jay King.

Jaylen Brown urges Georgia residents to stay home regardless of the government’s reopening decision: pic.twitter.com/vKysZ60Dwd — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 21, 2020

Brown has been vocal about staying safe during the quarantine, penning an op-ed for “The Guardian” published Sunday with an inspiring message.

