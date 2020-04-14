Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the NBA season suspended, players have to get creative to train. But for Jayson Tatum, that hasn’t included shooting a basketball.

The NBA was the first to put the season on hold amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The last game the Boston Celtics played was March 10 against the Indiana Pacers.

That also was the last time Tatum picked up a basketball.

“I haven’t been able to touch a basketball since our last game at Indiana,” he said Monday on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

The 22-year-old forward was amidst a career season, averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Tatum even competed in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game just a month before the league paused the season.

So, why hasn’t he been shooting around? Turns out Tatum doesn’t have a basket at home.

Seeing as he makes $7.8 million per year, buying a hoop wouldn’t break the bank. But in Tatum’s eyes, the New England conditions don’t make it a worthwhile purchase — at least not in April.

“I thought about it, but the weather up here isn’t great,” Tatum said. “Five out of six days it’s raining and it’s still pretty cold up here.”

Depending on how long the season is suspended, Tatum might want to rough it outside and invest in a driveway hoop. But considering there are 10,000 people without power Monday night as a storm blasted through New England, it’s hard to argue with his logic.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images