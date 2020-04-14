Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First-year Celtic Kemba Walker has come up with a unique, and somewhat educational, way to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The All-Star point guard announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he has teamed up with JBL Headphones to provide Boston-area children with earphones, in hopes to enhance their virtual learning procedures amid the pandemic.

“It’s times like these where we need to come together as a community,” Walker said. “Mentoring students, and helping them believe in themselves and succeed has always been important to me. JBL has been a partner for me throughout my career, and we teamed up to donate headphones to Boston-area children to help them adjust and stay focused in their new educational environments.”

Fellow Boston athletes like Red Sox outfield Jackie Bradley Jr. and New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore also are helping in their own ways during the pandemic. But certainly, Walker’s contributions will be appreciated.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images