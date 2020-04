Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall and Jaylen Brown are keeping busy during quarantine.

The Boston Celtics duo took over the NBA’s Instagram live Monday, and while broadcasting attempted to learn the popular “Toosie Slide” TikTok dance made famous by the rapper Drake.

NESN After Hours co-host Emerson Lotzia discussed the hilarious video in the latest edition of his digital segment, “LOTZ Of Likes.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images