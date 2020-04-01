Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chase Winovich is keeping perspective.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sports world, in addition to plenty of more important areas of life, are in an uncertain state. The NFL, so far, has not allowed itself to be adversely impacted by the pandemic all that much, continuing on with free agency and the draft as scheduled. But as we all know by now, the coronavirus is unpredictable, so things still can change.

That said, the New England Patriots linebacker on Wednesday shared a thoughtful message thanking those on the front lines, while encouraging people to stay home.

Well put.

Ex-Pats quarterback Tom Brady was among those who appreciated Winovich’s sentiment, liking the post.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images