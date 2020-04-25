Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although the New England Patriots’ most notable Michigan alumnus departed this offseason, they aren’t about to be short on Wolverines.

With Tom Brady leaving, soon-to-be second-year linebacker Chase Winovich was the only Michigan product left on the roster entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

But Bill Belichick more or less expressed affinity for Michigan football players in the draft, taking a pair of players from Ann Arbor — linebacker Josh Uche in the second round, then trading up to get offensive guard Michael Onwenu in the fifth.

Upon seeing the news of the Pats taking Onwenu, Winovich appeared pleased.

Yeah, Winovich is about to have a few friends joining him in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images