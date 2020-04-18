Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady no longer is No. 1.

In licensed NFL merchandise sales, that is.

The NFL Players’ Association, as it does every year, released its list of the top 50 sales of licensed merchandise from March 1, 2019 until Feb. 29, 2020. And the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took over the top spot. Brady fell to No. 2.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller was in the top three for sales for the 18th consecutive year. But now that Brady is on a new team for the first time in 20 years, it’s fair to assume fans will flock to get some No. 12 merch. (If they haven’t already.)

It’s no surprise Mahomes-related merchandise sits atop the list. The QB helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers just two months ago.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images