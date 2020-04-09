Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“CJ2K” is having none of it when it comes to the accusations against him.

It was reported by TMZ early Thursday morning that former NFL running back Chris Johnson was accused of funding a murder-for-hire in 2016 that left two men dead. While he has not been charged with a crime, Johnson since has reacted on Twitter.

False news!!!!! — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) April 9, 2020

The NFL’s 2009 rushing leader was shot in the shoulder March 8, 2015, as part of a shooting that left his friend dead. While there is nothing official yet in terms of charges, this is a story to watch moving forward.

Johnson seems adamant there is nothing to see here. Time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images