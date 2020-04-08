Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maybe Chris Sale someday will become an ambidextrous ace?

The Red Sox pitcher joked Tuesday, while speaking with reporters for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left elbow March 30, that he’s developed a new pitch since the procedure.

Well, kinda.

Unfortunately, his new skill probably won’t translate to a big league mound, unless Major League Baseball implements radical changes that involve switching over to a Wiffle ball.

“I’ve got a right-handed cutter that Mariano (Rivera) wishes he had with a Wiffle ball,” Sale, a southpaw, said during a conference call, per the Providence Journal’s Kevin McNamara.

Sale, whose 2019 season was cut short due to elbow inflammation, is in the early stages of his recovery, which is expected to take more than a year and thus, sideline the seven-time All-Star for the entire 2020 season. He appears to be in good spirits, though, ready to tackle his rehab head-on amid some unique circumstances stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For now, Sale is spending time with his wife and three sons at their home in Florida. He was expected to have his arm cast removed Thursday, marking the first small step toward him eventually throwing (a baseball) again — presumably with his left hand despite his recent Wiffle ball development.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images