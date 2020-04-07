Some Patriots fans likely have developed hope that Deshaun Watson ultimately will become New England’s franchise quarterback.

Those supporters probably won’t like Chris Simms’ assessment of the hypothetical.

While Simms contends Watson likely would thrive in Foxboro, the former NFL quarterback can’t envision a scenario in which the Houston Texans lose hold of the dynamic, dual-threat signal-caller.

“We know New England, right now, seems to be all in with Jarrett Stidham and they want to see where that goes. Deshaun Watson, do I think he would fit the New England way and fit up there? Yes, and of course he’s had a little bit of a precursor with that with Bill O’Brien ’cause he tries to run things that way as well,” Simms said Tuesday on NBC Sports’ “PFT Overtime.” “But I think ultimately this is where Houston — they need to gauge how the season goes next year a little bit. They need to be aware of what’s going on in New England. I would be scared of anybody stealing Deshaun Watson. You might have to get through the halfway point next year and go, ‘Oh, wait. New England’s not playing well, Stidham’s not the guy of the future and I would be scared as hell that they steal Deshaun Watson.’

“I would think that a Deshaun Watson new contract needs to come now. You don’t let a Deshaun Watson ever hit free agency, just like Patrick Mahomes. This is a once-in-generation-type talent. He is a superstar and you are going to be in the playoff conversation for the next 10 years because this guy can make it happen no matter who’s around him. You just don’t let this guy walk out the door.”

Although it likely would be difficult for Watson to turn down a gargantuan contract extension, he’s also under no obligation to sign the dotted line. And who knows, if the two-time Pro Bowl selection ultimately becomes overwhelmed by frustration in Houston, maybe he’ll force his way into free agency and explore his options.

But for now, Patriots fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up, despite what some oddsmakers say.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images