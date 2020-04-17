It’s becoming clear the Browns aren’t going to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Minnesota Vikings.

But if Cleveland were to deal the star wide receiver, which teams would make sense as potential destinations?

A report surfaced earlier this week indicating the Browns and Vikings were discussed a possible trade that would send OBJ to Minnesota in exchange for a second- and fifth-round pick. If that return was enough to facilitate a Beckham deal, Chris Simms seems to believe the Patriots would be interested.

” … The New England Patriots were involved in the DeAndre Hopkins conversation and the Stefon Diggs conversation,” Simms said on NBC Sports. “If you tell Bill Belichick it’s only going to take a second and a fifth to get Odell Beckham Jr., I think they would be very real players.”

Simms might need to update his take. While the Patriots reportedly were in on both Hopkins and Diggs at the turn of the NFL year, those pursuits might have been made with the idea of Tom Brady returning to New England in mind. Brady, of course, has moved on to Tampa Bay, and while New England still is in need of pass-catching help, a blockbuster deal for Beckham seemingly now makes less sense than it did a few weeks ago. Not to mention, Bill Belichick and Co. might not be crazy about taking on OBJ’s lucrative contract.

As for other potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowl selection, Simms could see the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers making a push should the Browns make Beckham available.

