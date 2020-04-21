Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What happens when four NHL players from the Boston area have a video call on Patriots’ Day? A lot of chirps and thick accents.

Boston Bruins winger Chris Wagner, who was born in Walpole, Mass., joined fellow NHL Boston natives Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia Flyers; Dorchester), Chris Kreider (New York Rangers; Boxford) and Keith Yandle (Florida Panthers; Boston) to talk all things about the city. They wasted no time before the chirps started flying.

While they all had the opportunity to play hockey growing up in the Boston area, Wagner is the only one still in the city. And as he explained, that adds a different dimension than anything he experienced prior to the NHL level.

“Playing in the city is a whole other animal too. I think the fans expect you to play hard, compete every shift, shoot!” he laughed. “It’s awesome, though, and not just the guys from here, but the fans and people around the city, they respect the game.

“They definitely know the game, except when they’re screaming ‘shoot’ from the 300s.”

When Yandle asked who their favorite Boston players were, Wagner was quick to capitalize on the opportunity in more ways than one. But Yandle saw right through it, and in typical Boston form, called him out immediately.

“I remember watching, because he’s kind of my boss, Cam Neely,” Wagner said. “He’s the first guy I remember watching.”

“I think you already got your extension, you’re fine,” Yandle poked.

“I was looking for another one,” Wagner laughed. “… Yeah, he was scary. He’s scary dude. Played hard, physical, scored, so he’s the first guy I remember.”

Now, these are some authentic accents.@chriswags23 joined fellow Mass. natives and NHLers Kevin Hayes, Chris Kreider, and Keith Yandle for a special Patriots’ Day chat about all things Boston. pic.twitter.com/euQ0Rpa9SM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 20, 2020

The Bruins signed Wagner to a three-year extension in November. The extension runs through the 2022-23 season with an annual cap hit of $1.35 million.

We can’t blame him for seizing an opportunity to score some bonus points with Neely. After all, the Hall of Famer spent 10 seasons with the Bruins from 1986-96 before becoming president of the organization in 2010.

