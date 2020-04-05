The COVID-19 outbreak has led to lots of impromptu change in the United States, especially in the realm of sports. Countless sports league in the country has either put its current season on hold or delayed the start of the regular season out of concern for the coronavirus.
Dabo Swinney, however, doesn’t seem too worried about the deadly disease.
The Clemson Tigers head coach believes the 2020 college football season will go on as scheduled beginning in August despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis. And he made that perfectly clear Friday during a Zoom conference call.
“I have zero doubt (we’re going to play),” Swinney said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “This is America, man. We’ve stormed the beaches of Normandy. We’ve sent a car and drove around on Mars. We walked on the moon. This is the greatest country and greatest people in the history of the planet.”
Alrighty then.
Oh but don’t worry, Swinney didn’t stop there.
“We’ve created an iPhone. I can sit here and talk to all you people and all these different places,” he continued. ‘We got the smartest people in the world. Listen, we’re going to rise up and kick this thing right in the teeth.”
Yeah. Sure.
335,872 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and 9,582 have died as of Sunday. 1,263,976 people worldwide have contracted the virus in that same period, while 69,082 have died.
It’s unclear when we’ll see any live sports be played after the coronavirus outbreak. And while we appreciate Swinney’s optimism, it’s far too early to say anything for certain.
More COVID-19: Ex-NFL Safety Battling COVID-19 Crisis On Front Line At Mass. General Hospital
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images