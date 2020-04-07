Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Colby Cave is fighting for his life.

The Edmonton Oilers forward was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday after suffering a brain bleed overnight, according to the team. Cave currently is being treated at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital.

Here’s the full update from the Oilers:

#Oilers & @Condors forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma & admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after suffering a brain bleed overnight. Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 7, 2020

Cave, 25, joined the Oilers last season after beginning his professional career with the Boston Bruins, with whom he played in 23 games over parts of two campaigns. The Saskatchewan native played in 11 games for the Oilers this season.

We’ll update you on Cave’s condition as more information becomes available.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images