Colby’s Cave’s untimely death illustrates one of life’s most painful mysteries.

Cave’s agent Jason Davidson on Tuesday presciently noted what became perhaps the most heartbreaking aspect of the former Edmonton Oilers forward’s death at age 25. After Cave suffered a brain bleed, and doctors induced Cave into a coma, Davidson told Sportsnet his client hadn’t been involved in an accident and his condition wasn’t linked to COVID-19.

“The most confusing part for everyone is that you’re talking about a young, healthy athlete,” Davidson said. “This isn’t supposed to happen to people to like Colby.”

Cave died Saturday morning, four days after Davidson spoke to Sportsnet.

Cave’s death plunged his family and friends, the Oilers, the Boston Bruins, with whom he spent part of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 NHL seasons and the wider hockey community into mourning.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images