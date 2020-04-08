Colby Cave is fighting for his life, and his wife knows they “need a miracle.”

Emily Cave took to Instagram on Wednesday to post an emotional message to her husband, who suffered a brain bleed and underwent emergency surgery at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Colby, former Boston Bruin and current Edmonton Oilers center, is in a medically induced coma.

Emily noted in her post she, along with Colby’s parents, no longer can be in the hospital due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Please wake up. Please wake up. It’s all I can keep asking, ‘he’s going to wake up right?’ We need a miracle,” Emily wrote. “Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night. We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again. The nurse has tied his wedding band to his ankle. I am dreaming of being able to touch you, hear your voice, squeeze your hand (3 times), and kiss you again. I love you so much, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces without my best friend 💛✨ Out of difficulties grows miracles- 1 Peter 5:10”

We are hoping for Colby to make a full recovery, and will continue to update you on his condition as more information becomes available.

