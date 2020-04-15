Colby Covington is running his mouth… again.

This time, he’s blasting his former college roommate Jon “Bones” Jones.

Jones, who has had a myriad of legal problems throughout his career, hit hard times again last month when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in New Mexico. Covington took a shot at Jones and said the light heavyweight champion’s latest road bump brings a little bit of normalcy during a difficult period in American life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You would think that we’ve never seen anything like this before,” Covington told MMAFighting.com. “We’re going through this pandemic, this unprecedented time, the coronavirus, people are stuck in their houses … But then Jon Jones gets caught by the Albuquerque police again. For what, the seventh or eighth time? Everything is normal in the world, people, I promise you.

“Jon Jones is still getting caught, he’s still a dirtbag he’s still cheating on his wife and doing drugs and doing steroids, and we can almost go back to normal soon. So hang in there people, you’re gonna be out of your houses soon, the world is coming back to normal. Jon Jones is still getting caught, and he’s still a piece of (expletive), and hopefully he goes to jail soon.”

Covington wasn’t the only one bashing Jones in public this week. Former light heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith, who was recently a victim of a scary home invasion, also had a few choice words for the champ after Jones made light of Smith’s situation on Twitter.

Glad Anthony is OK, no way dude would have left my house walking https://t.co/U6wSr8KmA8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2020

“What a perfect moment to flex, Jon, in the middle of a disaster like that in my home,” Smith said on his show on Sirius XM. “What a perfect opportunity to flex at how (expletive) cool you are. Just when you thought ‘that’s pretty admirable of Jon Jones to reach out and well-wish me,’ and then as you continue reading you’re like ‘oh that’s right, I forgot you’re still a (expletive).'”

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images