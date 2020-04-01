With quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding their quarterback situation, it wouldn’t be at all shocking to see the Patriots address the position in the draft later this month.

Jarrett Stidham by all accounts sits atop the depth chart, but there’s really no way of knowing if the 2019 fourth-rounder is ready to become the starter. Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler, meanwhile, are career journeymen and conceivably would limit New England’s chances of making a deep playoff run in the 2020 season.

It’s tough to imagine Bill Belichick and Co. making a big move to the land the likes of Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, but there’s a chance New England could end up with a signal-caller in the next tier. Colin Cowherd, for one, believes Foxboro would be a great fit for Jacob Eason.

“I think the best case for the Huskie quarterback is New England,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “Eason’s not gonna be a great ad-libber. He needs a system, he needs protection. I think New England goes and gets him at the end of the first round. It’s kind of fascinating. They protect their quarterbacks, they don’t totally rely on their quarterbacks. You could roll with Jarrett Stidham for a year. If Eason beats him out in practice eventually, you move on. He’s got a big arm, by the way. Great for New England weather.”

Best case for Joe Burrow…Dolphins. Worst case for Joe Burrow…Bengals. @ColinCowherd picks best/worst destinations for QB prospects: pic.twitter.com/mrgjFBVCFq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 31, 2020

For what it’s worth, ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay in his latest mock has Eason going to 49th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As for league comparisons, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein likens Eason to a hybrid of Carson Palmer and Brock Osweiler, as his big body and above-average arm strength are counteracted by a lack of poise in the pocket.

Considering how much Eason needs to be groomed, the Patriots might not be very inclined to spend a high pick on him, especially considering their roster holes elsewhere. If it wants to bolster its QB depth chart, New England might be better off pursuing a veteran.

