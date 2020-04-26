Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots’ decision to not select a quarterback during the 2020 NFL Draft has led many to believe New England has identified sophomore Jarrett Stidham as the future face of the franchise.

However, is it possible Bill Belichick simply is waiting a year to acquire Tom Brady’s true heir?

Colin Cowherd apparently believes so. In a tweet Sunday morning, the FS1 talking head suggested the Patriots are preparing to make a run at Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Found it interesting the Patriots didn’t draft a QB w their 136 draft picks this year. Like they have another plan or something. pic.twitter.com/1n2Y0Ag2Au — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 26, 2020

Of course, landing Lawrence will be far easier said than done for the Patriots.

Lawrence is expected to be the top selection in next year’s draft. And the Patriots, who likely will take a step back without Brady under center, surely will not wind up with the NFL’s worst record. Sure, Belichick could orchestrate a trade to land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, but teams typically don’t part with such assets. Moreover, it’s difficult to envision a team willingly helping the Patriots avoid mediocrity after so many years atop the NFL mountain.

But hey, stranger things have happened.

