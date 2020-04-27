Colin Cowherd is not impressed with the Patriots’ 2020 draft class.

In fact, the “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host isn’t particularly high on Bill Belichick’s drafting record since taking over as head coach in New England. During Monday’s episode, Cowherd tore into Belichick and the Patriots for their head-scratching performance during the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Now, to the one lousy draft,” Cowherd began. “People sometimes are afraid to say this, but they need to: Belichick is lousy at the draft. Patriots get an ‘F.’ Patriots draft … seven different graders gave the Patriots a ‘B.’ You didn’t watch any of those guys outside of the Michigan Wolverine players even play. So, let me ask you: Is the league becoming a playmaker league? I think it’s fair to say. Who won the Super Bowl? Kansas City — San Francisco, Kansas City had some playmakers. New England has no playmakers. All their picks — they didn’t get a single playmaker.

“They didn’t get offensively faster — aren’t they one of the slower offenses? They lost Tom Brady, their answer was not drafting a quarterback. … Why can’t we just say it? New England doesn’t draft well. They don’t.”

"The 4 teams big picture that get A's — Tampa Bay, Denver, Indianapolis & Cleveland." @ColinCowherd picks winners & losers of the NFL off-season: pic.twitter.com/AjN1c7buZ0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 27, 2020

Obviously, it’s way too early to judge any of the players the Patriots took in the draft. However, it is fair to question whether the Patriots should have addressed their clear needs at the skill positions.

Still, not everyone is as down on New England’s class as Cowherd is.

