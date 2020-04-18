Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun had two late-round picks in the 2020 WNBA Draft, adding two guards to its potential lineup.

With the 23rd pick, the Sun selected Kaila Charles out of the University of Maryland. With the Terrapins, she led for the season with an average of 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds. Charles finished her career making Maryland history in scoring and rebounds.

She’ll join former Terrapins Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones with the Suns.

With the 23rd pick overall in the 2020 #WNBADraft, the Connecticut Sun select Kaila Charles from the University of Maryland! pic.twitter.com/1y9XNaNhaq — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 18, 2020

With its 35th pick, Connecticut selected Baylor University’s Juicy Landrum.

With the 35th pick overall in the 2020 #WNBADraft, the Connecticut Sun select Juicy Landrum from Baylor University! pic.twitter.com/jZPjT91L3B — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 18, 2020

Landrum is tauted as a three-point specialist, averaging 42.3 percent from beyond the arc this season. With the Bears, she averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1 steal per game.

Oregon superstar Sabrina Ionescu was the WNBA’s first-overall selection by the New York Liberty.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images