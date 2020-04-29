Jordan Love one day could very well usurp Aaron Rodgers, but it doesn’t sound like that will be any time soon.

The Packers made arguably the most surprising first-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, moving up four spots to land Love. Hypotheticals unsurprisingly began to arrive in droves, including one where Rodgers ends up with the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano put one of these nonsensical ideas to rest Tuesday morning. The NFL insider made it clear there’s next to no chance Green Bay trades Rodgers in the immediate future.

“Yeah, pretty much impossible at this point,” Graziano said on “Get Up.” “If they were to trade him now, very hypothetically, it’s more than $51 million in dead money on this year’s salary cap. It would actually add $29 million to this year’s cap. They don’t have that cap room to even do it if they wanted to. Even if they trade him next year, you’re looking at more than $31 million in dead money. A trade of Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay is pretty much impossible this year and would be extremely painful for the team next year. If you were to do it this time next year, you’d have to be sure that Rodgers was done and/or Jordan Love was absolutely ready to go and be a starter in the NFL in 2021. So, yeah, asking for a trade is very far-fetched and, quite frankly, an insane overreaction.”

Logistics aside, the Packers have no reason to be interested in trading Rodgers right now. The two-time NFL MVP, who turns 37 in early December, has shown no glaring signs of decline, and it’s tough to imagine we’ll see a drastic dip in his play any time soon.

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season, though. So who knows, maybe Green Bay’s hand will be forced toward the back end of the QB’s deal.

