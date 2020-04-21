Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday would’ve looked completely different without COVID-19.

In typical Patriots’ Day tradition, Bostonians would’ve woken up as the Boston Marathon kicked off, followed by an 11 a.m. ET clash at Fenway Park between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians, which would conclude just in time for the marathon awards ceremony.

Though Monday’s race was postponed, it will have its day to shine on September 14.

