It seems Jerry Jones is having a little bit of fun with his team’s 2020 NFL Draft preparations almost completely finished.

The Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager joked about one of the aspects he’ll miss most with the NFL Draft being held in a complete virtual capacity. The elder Jones will be on his own Thursday for the first round, with even his son, vice president of player personnel Stephen Jones, taking part in the draft on his own.

“One of the things I’m not going to miss is when I came out of those draft rooms over the weekend, my old shins used to have big old bruises on them,” Jerry Jones said, per the Fort Wroth Star-Telegram.

“That was from Stephen kicking me under the table for three straight days relative to some of our decision-making. I think I’m going to kind of miss that physical punching that goes on as we’re conducting this draft.”

Of course, some of the kicks from Stephen have helped the Cowboys avoid disaster situations. Perhaps most notably was the Cowboys selecting guard Zack Martin, a four-time First Team All-Pro, with their first-round pick in 2014. Jerry reportedly was interested in selecting quarterback Johnny Manziel, who isn’t even in the league anymore.

The Cowboys currently have the No. 17 pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

