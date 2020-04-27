Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say James Develin will be missed by the Patriots, both on the field and in the locker room.

Develin, New England’s starting fullback since the 2013 season, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. The 31-year-old noted “unforeseen complications” with the neck injury he sustained last season served as the deciding factor to hang up his pads.

Upon making the announcement via his Instagram, a slew of current and former Patriots expressed their appreciation for Develin.

Patrick Chung: “You’re a Great man, father and husband. Going to miss you on the field. Keep being you and you’ll be successful in anything you do my man.”

James White: “Glad I got to share the field with you! 💪🏾”

David Andrews: “Warrior”

Chris Long: “Wow what a career my dude. Pleasure playing w you. Respect.”

Sony Michel: “🙏🏾🙏🏾 THANK YOU”

Brandon Bolden: “It was an honor bro. Going to be missed. Will always appreciate you bro”

Rex Burkhead: “Much luv brother. Amazing career. Such an honor to have taken the field with you. Excited for everything in store for you, @jennydevelin and the kids!”

Jason McCourty: “Appreciate you bro! Congrats”

Shane Vereen: “Honored to have spent time in the backfield with you Dev!!! Once a lockermate always a lockermate haha…Happy retirement!! 💪🏾 @jdevelin”

Joe Cardona: “Love you Brother! It was an honor and pleasure to be your teammate.”

Matt LaCosse: “My guy! Helluva career for a helluva teammate!”

Jacob Hollister: “Definition of a man with no quit! Love you brother! Learned so much from you”

One of the first noteworthy responders to the post was Tom Brady, who offered glowing remarks about his former teammate.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images