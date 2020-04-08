Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. soon will make his long-awaited IndyCar debut — sort of.

The NASCAR legend (and Hall of Fame nominee) announced Wednesday that he plans to compete in Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge at the virtual Michigan Speedway. Even better, Earnhardt plans to drive a No. 3 to honor his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Invite received. I better get to work figuring this car out. pic.twitter.com/Hurv7VK6Wa — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 8, 2020

.@DaleJr says on Lunch Talk Live he'll drive the No. 3 in Saturday's #IndyCar iRacing Challenge at @MISpeedway.#NASCAR — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) April 8, 2020

Earnhardt long has advocated for sim racing, and recently has participated in the iRacing Pro Invitational Series, which was created after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of the 2020 NASCAR season. During a recent appearance on “SportsCenter,” Earnhardt revealed what he would tell his father about sim racing’s surge in relevance, saying, “I would probably be rubbing that in his face.”

Saturday’s iRacing IndyCar challenge is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Laberge/Getty Images