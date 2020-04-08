Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dana White has been hellbent on making UFC 249 happen, no matter how bad the COVID-19 crisis might be.

Now, he’s apparently found a home for the fight. But he’s keeping the exact location a secret for now.

Why? His answer is simple.

“There’s a lot of creepy people out there, and when they find out the location, they start attacking the location and making phone calls,” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Monday. “This keeps the creeps at bay.”

Alrighty, then.

Rumors have suggested UFC 249 could take place on tribal land in California. The state has canceled all combat sports through May, but that apparently isn’t stopping White from looking for ways around the current rules.

Barring any further changes, UFC 249 is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET. Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are slated to headline the event.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images