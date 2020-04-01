Have you always wanted to nail handstands like Danica Patrick?

No? Well, this is awkward.

However, should you change your mind, Patrick herself is ready to lead you on the path toward handstand perfection.

Get a load of this Instagram:

Kicking and hopping into handstands today with @cyogalife. I love doing them. Anyone that knows me knows they happen anytime anywhere at random. For those learning. … I did them pretty much everyday in a practice, randomly in the yard, or after dinner in the living room. It took me about 3-4 months to be able to hold one. Then at about 6 months I could kick up with some level of confidence that I would stick it. And that was years ago. So be patient and practice. My tough love advice is. … if you use a wall a lot, it will take much longer. Your gaze isn’t solid, your core isn’t as engaged, your ribs are usually popping out, your fingers aren’t catching your balance, you can kick with a lot more momentum than you need, and you aren’t building as much confidence. Just like in Carmen’s class today, (get some practice just simply being upside down against a wall first) but then grab some pillows and surround yourself with that comfort. Filming yourself also help to prove how far you have to go before you actually kick over. Most people are way short.

I would like to learn to shift my gaze … any tips?

We expect you to be on your girlfriend’s level in the near future, Aaron Rodgers.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images