Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Say what you will about Danica Patrick, but you can’t deny she’s an open book.

The retired NASCAR star recently joined FOX Sports’ Jamie Little for a revealing, lengthy interview. Patrick talked at length about her decision to leave NASCAR, her post-career endeavors and, of course, her relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Unsurprisingly, Patrick approached everything from a spiritual perspective, something that shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who follow her social media accounts.

Watch the full interview in the video below:

Good stuff.

Few professional athletes find as much success and happiness in retirement as Patrick has. As for her boyfriend, Rodgers likely isn’t a happy camper after the Packers selected his potential successor instead of targeting receiver help in the NFL draft.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images