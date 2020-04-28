Say what you will about Danica Patrick, but you can’t deny she’s an open book.
The retired NASCAR star recently joined FOX Sports’ Jamie Little for a revealing, lengthy interview. Patrick talked at length about her decision to leave NASCAR, her post-career endeavors and, of course, her relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Unsurprisingly, Patrick approached everything from a spiritual perspective, something that shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who follow her social media accounts.
Watch the full interview in the video below:
Good stuff.
Few professional athletes find as much success and happiness in retirement as Patrick has. As for her boyfriend, Rodgers likely isn’t a happy camper after the Packers selected his potential successor instead of targeting receiver help in the NFL draft.
More NASCAR: Matt Kenseth To Drive No. 42 For Chip Ganassi Following Kyle Larson’s Exit
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images