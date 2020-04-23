The future of the 2020 NBA Draft remains unclear, but that isn’t stopping teams from preparing for the annual event.

The Boston Celtics, for instance, still are gearing up for this year’s draft. In fact, C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is preparing as if the event will take place as scheduled June 25.

That said, Ainge isn’t too sure when the draft will begin or what it will bring.

“You still have to keep working and preparing as if the draft is happening on June 25, until we hear otherwise,” Ainge said Wednesday during a conference call with the media, as transcribed by CelticsBlog.com. “I don’t think the draft will be on June 25, but we haven’t been told that yet. We’ve been allowed to do calls with the seniors. We can’t communicate with underclassmen until we have that list.”

Some might suggest it’d be difficult to draft a player without having them work out for the team first. And while Ainge agrees with that to some degree, he knows that’s not the only factor.

“Let’s use Rajon Rondo as an example. Had I not been able to meet with him and look into his eyes, I don’t think I would have drafted him,” Ainge said. “I needed to get to know him. To understand what kind of person he is.

“At the same time, we drafted Avery Bradley without any draft workouts,” Ainge continued. “We drafted Steve Nash when I was in Phoenix (with the Suns) without a workout. You don’t always get guys in for workouts. You have to be prepared to draft a player without a workout.”

We can’t wait to see what the C’s have up their sleeve for the 2020 draft, whenever it might be.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images