Some things never change.

With everything going on the world, one small shred of certainty we can cling to is Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman going at it on Twitter over who the better cornerback is.

Or in Revis’ case, was, as he hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017. But that hasn’t stopped the former New England Patriot from thinking could outplay the San Francisco 49er.

“3 facts here @RSherman_25,” Revis on Wednesday tweeted. “I’m more handsome than him according to women. I’m better at corner than him according to everyone. Shutdown corners are paid more than Zone 3 corners which I’m currently still am today.”

3 facts here. @RSherman_25 •I’m more handsome than him according to women. •I’m better at corner than him according to everyone. •Shutdown corners are paid more than Zone 3 corners which I’m currently still am today. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) April 22, 2020

The tweet probably comes in retaliation to Sherman yesterday, who reacted to a video of Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton blowing by Revis during his time with the New York Jets.

These two have been going at it online since 2013, with what looks like no end in sight.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images