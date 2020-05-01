Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dave Roberts always will be remembered in Boston.

The current Los Angeles Dodgers manager was traded to the Red Sox during the 2004 season and spent just 45 regular season games with the squad. He wouldn’t return to the Sox for the 2005 season, but the 2004 playoff run cemented him in Red Sox lore forever.

With the Sox staring at a 3-0 hole against the rival New York Yankees in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, Roberts pinch ran. Every person in Fenway Park knew he was going, but he still stole second on Mariano Rivera and eventually scored the game-tying run to spark Boston’s immaculate comeback against the Yanks.

And the rest is history.

Roberts joined Tom Caron on Thursday’s edition of “At Home With TC.” Check out the segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images