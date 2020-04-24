David Andrews broke a bit of good news during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In an Instagram post Thursday night, the New England Patriots center revealed he’s been cleared to play after missing all of last season with blood clots in his lungs.

“I know 2020 has affected everyone in ways we couldn’t have imagined prior,” Andrews wrote. “But with the draft over the next few days a lot of dreams are gonna be realized for a lot of players entering the league. During this time there has been a lot of time for reflection on the past, present and future. As to the future I’m excited that I’ll have the opportunity to play the game I love again. When and whatever the nfl season looks like I’m just thankful that I’ll be able to get back to competing with my teammates and coaches. Go pats.”

Andrews, who’s started 57 games since joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2015, previously said he was “optimistic” about his chances of playing this season. His return is a huge boost for the Patriots, who lost his top backup, Ted Karras, in free agency and do not have another clear replacement on their roster.

2019 fourth-round draft pick Hjalte Froholdt has some center experience, but he mostly played guard at Arkansas and during his rookie preseason before suffering a season-ending injury last August. New England could look to bolster its interior O-line depth during this year’s draft.

Andrews also will help fill the leadership void created by legendary offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia’s retirement. A team captain, he continued to attend practice and meetings while on injured reserve and offered valuable insight, according to coaches and teammates.

“When he speaks,” head coach Bill Belichick said in December, “we all listen.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images