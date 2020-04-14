Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz was a busy man Monday, but he made sure to share his love and support for Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center’s mother, Jacqueline, died Monday due to coronavirus complications. Her death comes three weeks after Towns announced his mother’s diagnosis in an emotional video.

Many around the NBA shared messages on Twitter letting Towns know he was in their thoughts and prayers. And Ortiz did the same on his Instagram account.

“Deeply sorry for the lost of my boy @karltowns mom R.i.p my condolences to you and family homie 🙏🏽,” he captioned the photo.

Jacqueline was 58.

