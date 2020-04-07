Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz knows clutch when he sees it.

The Boston Red Sox legend hailed the city for its response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday in a supportive video message the team released on Twitter.

Ortiz restated his praise for health-care workers before urging the city and the region to stay strong amid the hardship, with the promise of better days ahead.

“Hey, Boston. Big Papi right here. I know we are going through some tough times right now, but I want to let you know how much I love and respect you,” Ortiz said. “It should be Opening Day now, but we’ve got to stay at home, taking care of each other and understanding how crazy this situation is.

“There’s a lot of people working hard over there. First responders. Aot of people working hard to get the city going. People at the hospital, handing food, nurses, doctors. So many different ways people are helping. Those are heroes.

“People in Boston are getting close to the plate and coming clutch, coming through. Clutch. That’s how we do it. We are the City of Champions, Boston. We are the City of Champions. We have been down before, but we know how to bounce back up. Because this is our city, and we’ve got to stay strong so we can go back and do the things that we love doing.

“Stay together, and continue fighting. We’re going to get through this. I know we’re going to get through this. God bless you, Boston.”

Ortiz’s inspiring words undoubtedly will resonate with everyone the COVID-19 outbreak has affected.

Thumbnail photo via David Dermer/USA TODAY Sports Images