Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was leading the NHL in goals before the 2019-20 season was put on pause.

NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz asked Pasta which of his 48 goals were his favorite as the two discussed life in quarantine during a zoom interview. Pastrnak also shared how he keeps in touch with his B’s teammates and what parts of Boston he has discovered during walks and runs in recent weeks.

Check out the full interview in the video above and watch “Pasta’s Season Of Goals” Sunday at 8 ET on NESN.