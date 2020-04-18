Throughout this week, Boston Bruins fans will vote to decide the very best of the 48 goals David Pastrnak scored before 2019-20 NHL season paused. We narrowed the field down to 16 and now have handed over power to the fans, who can visit our Instagram each day to vote on different sections of the bracket. It all will culminate at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday on “Pasta’s Season of Goals,” when we’ll go over all of his league-leading 48 goals and the final results of the voting!

Next up are the two winners from the Final Four round of the bracket.

Boston Bruins fans have spoken.

Four of David Pastrnak’s best goals from the 2019-20 season squared off Friday in the Final Four round of voting for “Pasta’s Season of Goals.” You can view each goal from the Final Four in the video at the top of this page.

Here are the results:

Matchup 1

OCT. 22 vs. TOR — 59 percent

DEC 1 vs. MTL — 41 percent

Winner: Oct. 22 vs. Toronto

Pastrnak’s between-the-legs wonder-goal against the Leafs progresses to the Final after holding off his blast against the Montreal Canadiens in a way goaltender Carey Price failed to do.

Matchup 2

NOV. 2 vs. OTT — 58 percent

FEB. 19 vs. EDM — 42 percent

Winner: Nov. 2 vs. Ottawa

Grit prevails over style in this semifinal matchup, as Pastrnak’s pounce against the Senators outlasts the overtime game-winner he scored against the Edmonton Oilers.

Thanks for voting, and make sure to visit our Instagram on Saturday to vote on the Final!

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images