Throughout this week, Boston Bruins fans will vote to decide the very best of the 48 goals David Pastrnak scored before 2019-20 NHL season came to a halt. We narrowed the field down to 16, and now have handed power over to the fans, who can visit our Instagram each day to vote on different sections of the bracket. It all culminates with “Pasta’s Season of Goals” on Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET, when we go over all 48 goals and the final results of the voting!

First up are the four winners from the left side of the bracket.

Boston Bruins fans have spoken.

Eight of David Pastrnak’s best goals from the 2019-20 season squared off Tuesday in the initial round of voting for “Pasta’s Season of Goals.” You can view each goal from the left side of the bracket in the video at the top of this page.

Here are the results:

Matchup 1

Oct. 22 vs. TOR – 75%

Oct. 19 vs. TOR – 25%

Winner: Oct. 22 vs. Toronto

A worthy choice. How can you go against a between-the-legs goal, let alone one that gave Pastrnak 300 points for his career?

Matchup 2

Oct. 14 vs. ANA – 37%

Nov. 26 vs. MTL – 63%

Winner: Nov. 26 vs. Montreal

A bit of a surprise here, considering the goal against Anaheim was Pastrnak’s fourth of the game. However, any goal against the Canadiens counts just a little bit more, especially when it completes the first hat trick for a Bruin in Montreal in 32 years.

Matchup 3

Jan. 13 at PHL – 60%

Nov. 19 vs. NJD – 40%

Winner: Jan. 13 at Philadelphia

That goal against Carter Hart was underrated then, but now has been given the respect it deserves. Not only was the goal a pretty one, but it came against a netminder who, at the time, was one of the hottest in the NHL.

Matchup 4

Dec. 1 vs. MTL – 80%

Jan. 7 vs. NSH – 20%

Winner: Dec. 1 vs. Montreal

Nothing against the tally against the Predators, but that goal against the Canadiens deserved to win in a blowout. The timing of the goal was more critical, and it was an absolute missile from a spot where most players never would attempt that kind of shot.

Thanks for voting, And make sure to visit our Instagram on Wednesday to vote on the right side of the bracket!

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images