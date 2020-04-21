Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say DeAndre Hopkins’ parting with Bill O’Brien was neither sweet nor sorrowful.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver revealed to Sport Illustrated’s Greg Bishop his relationship with Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was nonexistent. O’Brien, who also is Houston’s general manager, dealt Hopkins to the Cardinals last month in what most NFL observers believe is a lopsided trade in Arizona’s favor. Rumors of discord between the Hopkins and O’Brien emerged shortly after the trade, and Hopkins now wants to set the record straight.

“There was no relationship,” Hopkins said in a feature SI published Tuesday. “Make sure you put that in there. There’s not a lot to speak about.”

Hopkins also revealed he wanted to leave Houston after six years working with O’Brien and knew how he could prompt the team to move him.

“… asking for a little raise would lead to the outcome that I got, which is the outcome that I wanted,” Hopkins said.

The Texans received running back David Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft in exchange for Hopkins and Houston’s fourth-round pick in this year’s draft.

O’Brien explained earlier this month the Texans traded Hopkins because of his desire for a raise and the attractiveness of the package the Cardinals offered.

Those struggling to believe whether that was true now have confirmation, and Hopkins’ description of his relationship with O’Brien makes understanding why all parties were keen to part ways a little easier.

