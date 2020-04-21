Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley joined NESN After Hours on Monday to talk a little baseball.

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher joined Emerson Lotzia and Cealey Godwin to talk shop on Patriots’ Day baseball games in the wake of COVID-19 postponing this year’s Boston Marathon, as well as putting MLB’s 2020 season to this point.

To check out the full segment, check out the video above from “NESN After Hours.”

Thumbnail photo via Oct 18, 2012; Detroit, MI, USA; MLB former pitcher Dennis Eckersley in attendance before game four of the 2012 ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports