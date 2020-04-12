Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It came down to two teammates Saturday in the championship for the players-only “NBA 2K” tournament on ESPN.

Pheonix Suns stars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton went head-to-head in the finals, but Booker came out with the victory.

Booker, playing with the Houston Rockets in Game 1, topped Ayton playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, 72-62. In Game 2, Booker used the Milwaukee Bucks to defeat Ayton and the Denver Nuggets 74-62.

The tournament was chronicled on the “NBA 2K” Twitter account, but here are some of the best moments.

For starters, in his semifinal win over Montrezl Harrell, Booker’s awesomely large dog made an appearance.

Deandre Ayton doesn’t quite like getting double teamed, as Booker made quite clear.

Ayton hit a halftime buzzer beater using JaVale McGee that led to some funny dialogue.

To get to the final, Ayton had to defeat Patrick Beverly using the Suns. He succeeded, causing Beverly to walk out of the room all together.

This was a nice distraction from the NBA season being in hiatus. We’ll see how the H-O-R-S-E competition goes.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images