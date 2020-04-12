It came down to two teammates Saturday in the championship for the players-only “NBA 2K” tournament on ESPN.
Pheonix Suns stars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton went head-to-head in the finals, but Booker came out with the victory.
Booker, playing with the Houston Rockets in Game 1, topped Ayton playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, 72-62. In Game 2, Booker used the Milwaukee Bucks to defeat Ayton and the Denver Nuggets 74-62.
The tournament was chronicled on the “NBA 2K” Twitter account, but here are some of the best moments.
For starters, in his semifinal win over Montrezl Harrell, Booker’s awesomely large dog made an appearance.
Booker's HUGE dog makes an appearance 🤣 #NationalPetDay #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/idIfCD8bqT
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 11, 2020
Deandre Ayton doesn’t quite like getting double teamed, as Booker made quite clear.
"hE DOn'T liKE GeTtINg DOuBlE TeAmED!" @DevinBook isn't worried about the double 😂 #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/v64FxBvU1W
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 12, 2020
Ayton hit a halftime buzzer beater using JaVale McGee that led to some funny dialogue.
.@DevinBook couldn't believe @DeandreAyton hit the halftime buzzer beater with JaVale lol #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/TnfkNcEkUj
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 12, 2020
To get to the final, Ayton had to defeat Patrick Beverly using the Suns. He succeeded, causing Beverly to walk out of the room all together.
.@patbev21 just walks off the screen 🤣 He's hot he just got beat by @DeandreAyton and the @Suns #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/Hj3hlJcviI
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 12, 2020
This was a nice distraction from the NBA season being in hiatus. We’ll see how the H-O-R-S-E competition goes.
