Education is being greatly impacted by COVID-19.

While the virus continues to force people to stay at home, online schooling has seen an exponential rise, but not all students have the capabilities to meet the requirements of online learning.

Because of this, New England Patriots dynamic duo Devin and Jason McCourty are giving back in a major way donation $90,000 worth of Chromebooks to their home county of Rockland.

NESN After Hours co-host Cealey Godwin broke down big news in her latest edition of “Ceal Of Approval.” Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images