While some people believe Cam Newton and the Patriots are a perfect match, many believe the 2015 NFL MVP doesn’t have what it takes to succeed in New England.

Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers last month, remains a free agent — and ultra-talented one, at that. And, though the Patriots currently have two players — Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer — on their quarterback depth chart, there’s nothing preventing Bill Belichick from taking a chance on a player who only a few years ago was one of the best football players on the planet.

But what of this notion that Newton “wouldn’t work” in New England? Devin McCourty, for one, believes that’s a bunch of bologna.

“Guys come (into New England) and sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t,” McCourty said during an appearance on last Friday’s “First Things First” episode. “But to just predict guys’ personalities won’t work in New England, or is not a ‘Bill-type of guy,’ I don’t think that’s true. You have to see how things work out if a guy comes to our team. I think Cam Newton is a great player, a proven winner. So, to just say, ‘He wouldn’t work in New England,’ I don’t think that’s correct.”

Again, there’s nothing stopping the Patriots from taking a chance on Newton. The same is true for Jameis Winston, who also is a free agent.

But, considering the rampant speculation that New England will target a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft, it would be a surprise if the Patriots instead dipped into the free agent market.

