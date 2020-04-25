Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for Devin McCourty to welcome his newest teammate and fellow safety to New England.

The Patriots selected Kyle Dugger 37th overall during the second round of Friday’s NFL Draft. He already was welcomed by James White, telling Dugger he knows he’ll fit right in with the team.

McCourty then took to Twitter to send the 24-year-old a welcome message of his own.

@KingDugg_3 welcome to NE bro!!! We’ll meet virtually but we going to get to work ✊🏿✊🏿…Congrats to you and the family enjoy the night – Dmac — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) April 25, 2020

We’re sure Dugger is excited to get to work and begin his NFL career with one of the league’s most storied franchises.

