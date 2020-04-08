Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s only so much you can take away from a workout with no defense, but Dez Bryant is looking pretty good.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection recently took to Twitter to share videos of a workout session that, most notably, featured him catching passes from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. This, of course, comes as the longtime Cowboys wideout tries to land a job in the NFL again.

The problem with all this, though, is we’re in the middle of a global pandemic where social distancing is being strongly encouraged. And in a five-second video, it’s apparent there are seven people (at least) all in the confined space.

That issue was pointed out on Twitter.

This is not social distancing. — DeAnna Bryant (@invictus21083) April 7, 2020

Then, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio wrote a column taking exception to the blatant disregard for social distancing.

Our bizarre new reality continues to include NFL players brazenly defying state and local orders to stay at home — and foolishly putting the proof of it on social media https://t.co/3ddLu24hgA — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 8, 2020

Look, Bryant making an NFL comeback, especially with the Cowboys, would be a fantastic story. But not so fantastic that there should be an egregious lack of care for health recommendations that a good portion of the United States is being told to follow.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images