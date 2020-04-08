There’s only so much you can take away from a workout with no defense, but Dez Bryant is looking pretty good.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection recently took to Twitter to share videos of a workout session that, most notably, featured him catching passes from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. This, of course, comes as the longtime Cowboys wideout tries to land a job in the NFL again.

The problem with all this, though, is we’re in the middle of a global pandemic where social distancing is being strongly encouraged. And in a five-second video, it’s apparent there are seven people (at least) all in the confined space.

That issue was pointed out on Twitter.

Then, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio wrote a column taking exception to the blatant disregard for social distancing.

Look, Bryant making an NFL comeback, especially with the Cowboys, would be a fantastic story. But not so fantastic that there should be an egregious lack of care for health recommendations that a good portion of the United States is being told to follow.

