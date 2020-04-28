Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Diana Taurasi has a question: why aren’t more rich women investing in sports?

The Phoenix Sun veteran never has been shy about expressing her opinion, especially when it comes to women’s roles in sports. So, naturally, Taurasi didn’t hold back when discussing the issue of women investing in sports during an Instagram Live session with fellow WNBA star Sue Bird and United States women’s national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe on Saturday.

“Where are the rich women? I’m so disappointed in the women that have a lot of money,” Taurasi said, via ESPN. “Sometimes you invest in things that don’t make money yet, but you want to make them better.”

Preach.

Once retired, however, Taurasi wants to invest more than just money into sports.

“Everyone is like, ‘Do you want to be a coach? Do you want to be a GM?’ No,” Taurasi said, “I want to (expletive) own it.”

Love it.

No matter what her future holds, we can’t wait to see what Taurasi does after her illustrious WNBA career. And we hope her recent comments are only a sign of what’s to come.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images