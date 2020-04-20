Dick Vitale apparently has no problem kicking a Patriots fan while they’re down.
As you surely know by now, the Patriots on Monday unveiled their “new” uniforms for the 2020 NFL season. And Vitale, a diehard Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, reacted to the news by twisting the proverbial knife in New Englanders.
Check out this tweet from the ESPN college basketball broadcaster:
“Hey they Patriots can have their hot new looking threads but missing will be the engine that made them go in Tom Brady. As a Buccaneers tix holder we r thrilled (to) have the golden engine.”
Hey the @Patriots can have their hot new looking threads but missing will be the engine that made them go in @TomBrady . As a @Buccaneers tix holder we r thrilled as have the golden engine . @GlobeChadFinn https://t.co/iqwxLroZYN
— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 20, 2020
… Tom Brady’s about to file a trademark for “golden engine,” isn’t he?
In any event, that was a cold move from Vitale. C’mon, baby!
Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images