Nothing ever is really official until you remove your ex from social media, right?

If that’s the case, it appears Julian Edelman is moving on… Or is he?

The New England Patriots wide receiver appeared to have unfollowed Tom Brady on Instagram on Tuesday.

How to tell the breakup is real: Edelman unfollowed Brady on IG. pic.twitter.com/ZhGaBRLWoV — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) April 21, 2020

But a few moments later, Edelman’s following count went from 1,187 to 1,188 with Brady appearing at the very top.

Instagram organizes your followers chronologically. So maybe it was a mistake, a glitch or whatever you want to call it. But Edelman certainly threw Patriots’ fans for a loop for a minute or two with this realization.

Hopefully, everything is good between the two.

