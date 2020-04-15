Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It likely was going to be a long time, if ever, before Bill Peters got another coaching job in North America — certainly the NHL.

But the KHL is willing to welcome him.

The disgraced Calgary Flames head coach, who resigned in late November, has been hired for the same position by HC Avtomobilist, the team announced Wednesday. It is a two-year deal.

BREAKING: former @NHLFlames and @HC_Men head coach Bill Peters 🇨🇦 has signed a 2-year deal with Avtomobilist. pic.twitter.com/xp8KZnVAnG — KHL (@khl_eng) April 15, 2020

Peters’ resignation came after allegations of misconduct, beginning with Akim Aliu saying Peters directed racial slurs at him while with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. Ex-Hurricane Michal Jordan soon thereafter said Peters had kicked him and punched another player while in Carolina.

There are some former NHL players currently on Avtomobilist’s roster, including Pavel Datsyuk, Nikita Tryamkin and Peter Holland.

